Software Development Firm Red Alpha Secures Investment From Enlightenment Capital

Washington, D.C.-based Enlightenment Capital has invested in Red Alpha through its small business investment company fund to help the software development firm advance its growth strategy.

Red Alpha is a Columbia, Maryland-based software technology and consulting firm that has been delivering software development, cybersecurity, data science and prototyping support to customers in the defense and commercial sectors since 2011, Enlightenment Capital said Wednesday.

Daniel Ra, CEO and chairman of Red Alpha, said the strategic investment from Enlightenment Capital will enable the company to advance innovation and attract and retain engineers in support of growth initiatives.

Jason Rigoli, partner at Enlightenment Capital, said Red Alpha is Enlightenment’s latest investment in the national security area and brings capabilities that could help address the country’s most demanding intelligence requirements.