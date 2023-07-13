in News, Technology

Software Development Firm Red Alpha Secures Investment From Enlightenment Capital

Logo / Red Alpha
Software Development Firm Red Alpha Secures Investment From Enlightenment Capital - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Washington, D.C.-based Enlightenment Capital has invested in Red Alpha through its small business investment company fund to help the software development firm advance its growth strategy.

Red Alpha is a Columbia, Maryland-based software technology and consulting firm that has been delivering software development, cybersecurity, data science and prototyping support to customers in the defense and commercial sectors since 2011, Enlightenment Capital said Wednesday.

Daniel Ra, CEO and chairman of Red Alpha, said the strategic investment from Enlightenment Capital will enable the company to advance innovation and attract and retain engineers in support of growth initiatives.

Jason Rigoli, partner at Enlightenment Capital, said Red Alpha is Enlightenment’s latest investment in the national security area and brings capabilities that could help address the country’s most demanding intelligence requirements.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

CybersecurityDaniel RaEnlightenment CapitalGovconjason rigoliRed AlphaSBIC fundsmall business investment companysoftware developmentstrategic investment

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Space Force Seeks Input on Cloud-Based Tech for Mission Planning, Remote System Management