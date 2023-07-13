Silvus to Deliver MANET Antenna Integrated Radio System to Army; Mike Kell Quoted

Silvus Technologies has won a $35 million contract from the U.S. Army Integrated Fires Mission Command for the acquisition of its MANET Antenna Integrated Radio System.

Awarded through a directed procurement to Northrop Grumman – Silvus’ partner in the technology’s development – the contract will support a robust battlefield communications mesh network for the Army’s Integrated Battle Command System, Silvus announced from its Los Angeles, California headquarters on Thursday.

Mike Kell, director of Army strategic accounts at Silvus, said that the collaboration with Northrop Grumman is delivering on the Army’s air and missile defense modernization strategy by providing low latency, high throughput command and control and communication capabilities.

“Silvus’ innovative AIRS enables the fusing of multi-service sensors to multi-service weapons, demonstrating the Army’s contribution to Joint All-Domain Command and Control capabilities and enabling distributed operations,” the retired Signal Corps colonel elaborated.

The AIRS technology is a rapidly deployable radio system that offers 360-degree coverage for battlefield communications, and is based on the previously announced Silvus TRINITY Integrated Antenna and Radio System. Included in the tool are a tri-lobe high-gain transceiver array and integrated Silvus StreamCaster MANET radios.

AIRS is designed with built-in dual frequency bands to provide deployment flexibility at both command shelters and remote areas. It was chosen for the contract for its ability to quickly establish strong and secure communications networks in continuously evolving operational environments.

Silvus has recently received multiple contracts for its radio technologies. Last month, the organization won an Army contract for its StreamCaster PRISM Precision Integrated Sectorized MIMO Antenna Radio Systems, a $5.5 million award under which the company is delivering the radio systems as well as training, spares and integrated logistical support.

In April, U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued Silvus a $9.9 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for StreamCaster MANET radios and MN-MIMO waveform technology.