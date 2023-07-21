STI Lands AFRL Microelectronics Design, Manufacturing Contract

Silicon Technologies Inc. has secured a $42 million contract to help the Air Force Research Laboratory design and manufacture advanced analog and mixed-signal rad hard microelectronics.

The contract aims to enable electron beam lithography capabilities to support the low-cost development of advanced analog electronics for programs that require high-mix and low-volume integrated circuits, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Work will occur in Salt Lake City, Utah, through March 20, 2028.

AFRL received one bid for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract via a competitive competition and is obligating $2.6 million in fiscal 2023 research and development funds at the time of award.

Midvale, Utah-headquartered STI is a semiconductor specialist that designs analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for commercial and defense applications.

ExecutiveBiz will host the 2023 Microelectronics Forum on July 25 to discuss with semiconductor experts, government officials and industry leaders the future of the U.S. microelectronics sector. Click here to register and see the list of confirmed speakers for the forum.