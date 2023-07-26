Sierra Space Books Air Force Contract for Maturation of Advanced Upper Stage Engine

Sierra Space will advance the development of a 35,000 lbf thrust upper stage engine under a 27-month, $22.6 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Air Force.

Work for the maturation of Vortex advanced upper stage engine or VR35K-A will involve designing flight-weight engine components through the use of component and integrated breadboard engine test data, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Design development will be conducted at the Broomfield, Colorado-based headquarters of the Sierra Nevada Corp. business. Work has an expected completion date of Oct. 25, 2025.

The Air Force is obligating $20.5 million in fiscal year 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds at time of award of the sole-source contract.

Co-developed with the Air Force Research Laboratory, Vortex is anticipated to generate more thrust power and higher specific impulse for increased capability. It passed critical design review in August 2022.