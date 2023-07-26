in Contract Awards, News

Sierra Space Books Air Force Contract for Maturation of Advanced Upper Stage Engine

Logo / sierraspace.com
Sierra Space Books Air Force Contract for Maturation of Advanced Upper Stage Engine - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Sierra Space will advance the development of a 35,000 lbf thrust upper stage engine under a 27-month, $22.6 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Air Force.

Work for the maturation of Vortex advanced upper stage engine or VR35K-A will involve designing flight-weight engine components through the use of component and integrated breadboard engine test data, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Design development will be conducted at the Broomfield, Colorado-based headquarters of the Sierra Nevada Corp. business. Work has an expected completion date of Oct. 25, 2025.

The Air Force is obligating $20.5 million in fiscal year 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds at time of award of the sole-source contract.

Co-developed with the Air Force Research Laboratory, Vortex is anticipated to generate more thrust power and higher specific impulse for increased capability. It passed critical design review in August 2022.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Advanced Upper Stage Enginecontract awardDepartment of DefenseGovconSierra SpaceU.S. Air ForceVORTEXVR35K-A

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

CGI Eyes AI Capability Expansion With $758M Investment - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CGI Eyes AI Capability Expansion With $758M Investment
BAE's Combat Mission Systems Business Releases Economic Impact Report - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BAE’s Combat Mission Systems Business Releases Economic Impact Report