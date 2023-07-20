in Contract Awards, News, Space

Sidus Space Awarded Parsons Subcontract for Space Force Launch Integration Support

Sidus Space has secured a subcontract to provide Parsons with manufacturing hardware support for a U.S. Space Force rideshare payloads integration initiative.

Under the award, the Florida-based satellite company will supply master harness assembly and test cables for the Launch Manifest Systems Integration program, Sidus Space said Wednesday.

Parsons previously received a multi-year deal that involves integrating and operating rideshare payloads for various national security and U.S. government missions.

Carol Craig, founder and CEO of Sidus Space, welcomed the opportunity for the company to expand its work through the Space Force initiative.

Sidus offers manufacturing mission-critical hardware for international and local customers such as NASA as well as major space and defense prime contractors like Parsons.

Written by Kacey Roberts

