Sedgwick Introduces Federal Government Business, Names Lisa Firestone President

Sedgwick has started a new subsidiary with the goal of creating health programs and offerings for the federal sector. 

The company said Thursday its new unit will build on services from Managed Care Advisors, which Sedgwick acquired in 2021 to broaden its access to agency compensation case and claims management programs.

MCA President and CEO Lisa Firestone will lead the Sedgwick Government Solutions business. The three-decade health care market veteran established MCA in 1997 and the company supported customer agencies in managing Federal Employees’ Compensation Act programs.

“We are pleased to expand the work we do in the federal space under Sedgwick Government Solutions, and we will continue to excel at what we built under the Managed Care Advisors brand to support our clients,” Firestone said.

Global investment firm Carlyle owns a majority stake in Sedgwick.

