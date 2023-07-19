Samantha Mooney-Outlaw Promoted to Knight Federal Solutions COO

Samantha Mooney-Outlaw, former director of operations at Knight Federal Solutions, has been elevated to chief operating officer at the information technology company.

Effective July 18, the executive will oversee daily company-wide operations and strategic planning functions, Knight Federal Solutions said Tuesday.

“She has been instrumental in driving our company’s success and has shown remarkable dedication to our clients, employees, and partners. We are confident that Samantha will continue to play a vital role in our growth and expansion,” commented Chris Baeten, CEO of the Orlando, Florida-based company.

Mooney-Outlaw’s over 15 years of industry experience includes time as a compliance accountant at Kavaliro, program control analyst at Zel Technologies and business development financial analyst at Lockheed Martin, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She joined Knight Federal in 2014 as a compliance analyst and eventually climbed the ranks, assuming contracts and finance-related leadership roles.