RTX Awarded Navy IDIQ for Missile Tech Design, Development & Demo Support

RTX will study, design, develop and demonstrate technologies that could be applied to original equipment manufacturer missile and weapons systems as part of a five-year, $35.7 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy.

The Department of Defense said Thursday the aerospace and defense company was tapped to help the service branch create and integrate new tech into various OEM developments.

Work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable IDIQ will be conducted at the contractor’s Tucson, Arizona location through July 2028.

With the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division serving as the contracting activity, the Navy will obligate funds as individual orders are issued.