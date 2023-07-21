in Executive Moves, News

Cubic Veteran Robert Kalebaugh Joins One Stop Systems as Sales VP; Mike Knowles Quoted

Robert Kalebaugh, former vice president of business development at Cubic‘s defense segment, has joined computing hardware provider One Stop Systems as VP of sales.

Kalebaugh has built professional relationships with prime contractors, expanded portfolios and managed sales and marketing efforts throughout his three-decade aerospace and defense industry experience, OSS said Thursday.

His appointment comes after OSS hired Mike Knowles, former Cubic Global Defense head, to be president and CEO.

Knowles noted the newly appointed sales exec will also support teams responsible for business development, strategy capture and product development functions.

While at Cubic, Kalebaugh drove campaign strategies for multiple business areas with a combined five-year pipeline value of more than $7 billion and played a key role in contract wins from the U.S. Air Force and Army.

He also managed the defense contractor’s portfolio of C4ISR products, training and communications systems.

The former U.S. Navy officer serves as a member of the Association of the U.S. Army, AFCEA and the National Defense Industrial Association.

