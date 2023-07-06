Retired NASA Official Tom Whitmeyer Joins Booz Allen as Executive Advisor

Tom Whitmeyer, a former NASA leader, has taken on the role of executive advisor at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he will support the firm’s space arm.

In this position, Whitmeyer will drive Booz Allen’s strategic plan for NASA and additional public sector organizations, such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Space Force, the McLean, Virginia-based company said Thursday.

“Tom brings unique insight and experience that perfectly aligns to Booz Allen’s space missions. His leadership comes at a pivotal point for the firm and the nation and represents a significant milestone in Booz Allen’s space growth,” said Andrea Inserra , executive vice president and head of Booz Allen’s aerospace account.

She highlighted Whitmeyer’s more than 36 years of experience with large-scale space flight program management, which she said makes him an “incredible asset to current and future clients.”

Prior to retiring from NASA earlier this year, Whitmeyer served as deputy associate administrator for the organization’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, during which he helped lead and integrate the Space Launch System, Orion and Exploration Ground Systems initiatives.

While holding the role, he also oversaw the overall systems integration, program planning and control and mission operations of the enterprise. These responsibilities supported the design, development, production and preparation for the Artemis I mission, which Booz Allen assisted with.

Whitmeyer noted the “significant transformation” occurring within the space market and environment, which is facing “new adversarial, economic and environmental threats, challenges and opportunities.”

“I join Booz Allen at a critical point to further the nation’s space domain authority, continuing to secure, shape and scale the future of space technology—and I’m pleased to bring my past experiences and skillset to this new role,” said Whitmeyer.

He added that he is excited to help conduct the firm’s mission-oriented space offerings and strategy and work to connect people and data to “change the world for the better.”

“Booz Allen understands the power of data and using data-driven methods to accelerate decision making for the most pressing global threats and challenges of our time,” Whitmeyer said.