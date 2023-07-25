Raytheon, Node.Digital Ink DHS-Backed Mentor-Protege Partnership

Raytheon will help digital automation company Node.Digital enhance cybersecurity capability, business development strategy and other practices as part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Mentor-Protege Program.

The RTX business will provide Node.Digital with mentorship and technical assistance to allow both parties to bid as prime and support DHS’ program risk mitigation efforts, the aerospace and defense contractor said Monday.

“Raytheon’s extensive experience and qualifications in cybersecurity will be invaluable in supporting our growth and development,” commented Prakash Yarlagadda, CEO of Node.Digital.

The company offers digital transformation, intelligent automation and artificial intelligence/machine learning services to organizations looking to boost operations and spark innovation. It has an 8(a) certification and caters to government agencies and contractors.