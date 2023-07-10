in News

RapidFlight Looks to Advance UAS Development via Local Motors IP Portfolio Acquisition

Unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer RapidFlight has acquired the intellectual property portfolio of the now-defunct motor vehicle company Local Motors in a push to incorporate 3D printing and additive manufacturing techniques into its production line.

The acquisition provides RapidFlight with access to Local Motors’ patents, designs and engineering expertise to accelerate the production of aircraft systems that address existing and future requirements of national security customers, the Manassas, Virginia-headquartered company said Friday.

Local Motors pioneered using additive manufacturing technologies to build large-scale transportation vehicles, including the self-driving shuttle Olli.

Jay Gundlach, CEO of RapidFlight, said the acquisition aligns with the company’s mission to revolutionize the UAS sector through the deployment of advanced additive manufacturing tools.

“We are bringing cutting-edge technologies from the venture-funded commercial sector to the national security space and delivering products to the DOD with them,” said Gundlach.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

