Peraton Tapped to Extend Navy Shipboard Network Consolidation Support; Tarik Reyes Quoted

Peraton will continue to help the U.S. Navy consolidate and modernize its shipboard network infrastructure to address the naval fleet’s communications requirements under an $18.6 million delivery order.

The company said Wednesday it will produce units, components, modules, software, kits, spares and development items to support submarines, destroyers and mine countermeasure ships under the Navy’s Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services program.

Peraton will also deliver a new infrastructure during ship availabilities to enhance network reliability and increase operational readiness.

Tarik Reyes, president of the defense mission and health solutions sector at Peraton, said CANES is the next-generation afloat network and environment that will enable the applications required to address warfighter needs.

In December 2022, the Navy awarded Peraton and seven other companies spots on a potential 10-year, $4.1 billion follow-on CANES contract to upgrade the service branch’s existing afloat networks.