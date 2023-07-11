Parry Labs to Deliver Electronic Warfare Devices to Army

Parry Labs, a subcontractor of ADS, has received a $38 million delivery order from the Defense Logistics Agency to produce an electronic warfare system meant to help the U.S. Army safeguard soldiers against bombs and electromagnetic threats.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based defense technology company said Monday the expeditionary ultra broadband, man-portable jammer was designed to protect bomb technicians by countering radio frequencies used in remote-controlled improvised explosive devices.

John Parkes, CEO of Parry Labs, commented, “[The system will provide] capabilities needed by [explosive ordnance disposal] teams to maintain freedom of maneuver and secure lines of communications.”

The first batch of devices will be manufactured in Columbia, Maryland, and will be delivered to the DLA Troop Support at the beginning of fiscal year 2024.