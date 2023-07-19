in Contract Awards, News

Parry Labs Awarded SOCOM Contract for Aircraft Modifications Support

Parry Labs has secured a five-year, $49 million contract to support U.S. Special Operations Command activities focused on aircraft modifications.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based defense technology company said Tuesday it will provide integration and testing support, including design development and test planning as well as documentation support needed to obtain airworthiness review approval. 

Work is slated for completion by June 2028 and is expected to enhance SOCOM’s fixed-wing operations.

In addition, Parry Labs will handle open mission systems architectures, mission computing, autonomy software and air and ground command and control systems.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract was awarded following a competitive bidding process.

Written by Kacey Roberts

