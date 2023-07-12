Paperless Innovations Secures ICE Authority to Operate for Actus Platform; Mike Tocci Quoted

Paperless Innovations‘ cloud-based procurement management platform Actus has received authorization to manage government charge card purchases of the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The authority to operate enables ICE operating divisions and field offices to deploy Actus to automate government purchase card compliance in accordance with the Office of Management and Budget’s P-Card risk management framework, Paperless Innovations said.

“With this new ATO, Paperless Innovations is able to extend its solution to additional DHS agencies and offer them a single system for managing the complexity of government charge card purchases,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

Actus is a software-as-a-service offering that uses robotic process automation to streamline P-Card approval workflows.

The fully paperless procurement platform was added to the authorized product list of the State Risk and Authorization Management Program in June after passing a third-party audit by Earthling Security.