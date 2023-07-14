in News

Paperless Innovations’ Actus on AWS Obtains StateRAMP Authorization; Mike Tocci Quoted

Mike Tocci / Paperless Innovations
Actus, Paperless Innovations‘ commercial-off-the-shelf software as a service offering delivered on Amazon Web Services, has secured authorization under the State Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The company said Thursday the StateRAMP designation underscores Actus’ potential in automating and managing regulatory compliance for procure-to-pay activities of state and local governments to help them advance digital transformation.

“By working with AWS and achieving StateRAMP authorization, our customers now have the ability to drive strategic initiatives to accelerate digital transformation to reduce risk in P2P, especially government purchase card usage,” commented Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

The company is also in the process of securing FedRAMP authorization for Actus. The platform already has the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s authority to operate status.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

