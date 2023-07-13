in News

Palantir, Carahsoft Ink Public Sector Distribution Partnership for Apollo Software Management Platform

Carahsoft Technology will market a Palantir Technologies-made software management and deployment platform to the public sector by using its government contract vehicles and reseller partners.

Palantir said Wednesday its Apollo Platform is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contracts as well as other state and local government acquisition vehicles.

Apollo is designed for the management of software across regulated and controlled environments and multicloud setups. It features modules to enable real-time visibility and performance reporting in support of development teams.

“As part of our DNA, Palantir is committed to supporting our government agency and industry partners with solutions that rapidly deploy the latest, most reliable capabilities to the mission,” said Julie Bush, senior vice president of federal strategic initiatives at Palantir. “Carahsoft will continue to provide the government with flexible choices on how they procure our solutions.”

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

