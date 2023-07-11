Orion, Microsoft to Help DOD Advance Combined JADC2 via Nexus Space Network; Wes Anderson, Chad Fish Quoted

Orion Space Solutions and Microsoft have entered into a strategic collaboration to help the Department of Defense advance data interoperability between joint forces and allies and support national security missions in the space domain through the Nexus Space Network.

The NEXUS Space Network is a cross-domain cognitive electromagnetic data mesh network meant to provide DOD and coalition forces access to critical data to enable combined joint all-domain command and control, Orion said Monday.

“Working with Orion to support NEXUS on Azure will help accelerate national security missions and enable the U.S. Department of Defense to advance data superiority and interoperability to achieve their goal of transforming space operations,” said Wes Anderson, vice president for defense at Microsoft’s federal arm and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

Orion will combine its expertise with Microsoft’s Nexus electromagnetic data-as-a-service capabilities to deliver a cross-domain identity across Microsoft Azure Government and Azure Commercial environments.

“This strategic collaboration combines our deep understanding of space missions and classical and quantum mechanical data expertise, supporting the DoD to integrate data capabilities, space assets, and reference architectures for a totally combined coalition force,” said Chad Fish, chief operating officer of Orion.