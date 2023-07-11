in News, Technology

Oracle’s Scott Jordan on Competition in Cloud Market, Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability Contract

Executives from cloud services providers such as Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and IBM took part in a panel discussion in June and discussed how competition drives such companies to advance collaboration and data interoperability, Nextgov reported Monday.

The market is driving us toward open clouds where we do collaborate more with each other,” said Scott Jordan, vice president of federal civilian cloud sales at Oracle. 

That’s good for customers and, ultimately, it will be good for business. We will still compete, but that competition drives the innovation that the customer needs and deserves,” he added.

Jordan noted that the Department of Defense’s multicloud contract, dubbed Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, marked a key step for how the federal government could advance cloud adoption.

In my opinion, they got the model right,” Jordan said of JWCC. 

Based on the requirements you have, you can foster competition for the best price, the best performance, the best solution for the end user. I think that model is improving in the federal market. I still think we have a long way to go; I think that JWCC is a model that should be replicated throughout the market.”

