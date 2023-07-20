OneWeb’s Government Arm Conducts Satcom Connectivity Demo With Air Force; Kevin Steen Quoted

OneWeb‘s U.S. government subsidiary and a Department of the Air Force program executive office have collaborated to demonstrate the military application of commercial satellite communications equipment during Exercise Northern Edge in Alaska.

OneWeb Technologies provided connectivity to the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex through satcom terminals and a pathway for data transmission to support USAF’s Advanced Battle Management System as part of the joint training exercise, the company said Wednesday.

The terminals were placed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Eielson AF Base for the demo.

Kevin Steen, CEO of OneWeb Technologies, said the company’s work with customers at the Department of Defense and federally funded research and development centers is reflected in the performance of its satellite and ground systems.

Before the military exercise, OneWeb Technologies and Mitre conducted satcom tests at a facility in Bedford, Massachusetts.

U.K.-based satellite operator OneWeb launched its government business in the U.S. after the TrustComm acquisition in September 2021. The subsidiary aims to complete its satellite ground architecture in early 2024.