Octo to Support National Cancer Institute IT Operations Under $65M Order; Mehul Sanghani Quoted

Photo: Octo
IBM subsidiary Octo will collaborate with Axle Informatics, T-Rex and Unissant under a four-year, $64.7 million information technology support order from the National Cancer Institute.

The industry team will help the NCI’s Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology to engineer infrastructure and manage technical operations, Octo said Tuesday.

NCI awarded the order through a blanket purchase agreement to address IT requirements in the CBIIT Office of the Chief Information Officer.

Mehul Sanghani, CEO of Octo, said the company will work to provide NCI customer-focused IT services that support scientific research, collaboration and data sharing.

The IBM-owned company won a separate 40-month, $8.9 million task order from the Federal Communications Commission in June to update the agency’s auction application platform.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

