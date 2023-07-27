Octo to Support National Cancer Institute IT Operations Under $65M Order; Mehul Sanghani Quoted

IBM subsidiary Octo will collaborate with Axle Informatics, T-Rex and Unissant under a four-year, $64.7 million information technology support order from the National Cancer Institute.

The industry team will help the NCI’s Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology to engineer infrastructure and manage technical operations, Octo said Tuesday.

NCI awarded the order through a blanket purchase agreement to address IT requirements in the CBIIT Office of the Chief Information Officer.

Mehul Sanghani, CEO of Octo, said the company will work to provide NCI customer-focused IT services that support scientific research, collaboration and data sharing.

The IBM-owned company won a separate 40-month, $8.9 million task order from the Federal Communications Commission in June to update the agency’s auction application platform.