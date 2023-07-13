NuAxis’ Raza Latif on How Federal Government Should Approach Customer Experience

Raza Latif, CEO of NuAxis Innovations, said the federal government has the opportunity to deliver citizen services that could have a lifechanging impact on individuals and should approach customer experience by understanding how the citizenry is consuming services.

He said he considers CX as an “existential need.”

“CX is not just a concept … There’s a lot of deliberate process that goes into it. … There’s a lot of change management that needs to be put into place for CX to be effective, for the outcomes of CX to be delivered,” Latif said in a Fed Mission Success podcast episode posted on Makpar’s blog.

He stressed that CX should be approached by the government through the prism of human-centered design.

Latif said he considers CX as the fourth aspect in the DevSecOps sort of paradigm that should be embedded from the beginning to the end.