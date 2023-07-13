in News, Technology

NuAxis’ Raza Latif on How Federal Government Should Approach Customer Experience

https://www.linkedin.com/in/razalatif/overlay/photo/
NuAxis' Raza Latif on How Federal Government Should Approach Customer Experience - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Raza Latif, CEO of NuAxis Innovations, said the federal government has the opportunity to deliver citizen services that could have a lifechanging impact on individuals and should approach customer experience by understanding how the citizenry is consuming services.

He said he considers CX as an “existential need.”

“CX is not just a concept … There’s a lot of deliberate process that goes into it. … There’s a lot of change management that needs to be put into place for CX to be effective, for the outcomes of CX to be delivered,” Latif said in a Fed Mission Success podcast episode posted on Makpar’s blog.

He stressed that CX should be approached by the government through the prism of human-centered design.

Latif said he considers CX as the fourth aspect in the DevSecOps sort of paradigm that should be embedded from the beginning to the end.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

change managementcitizen servicescustomer experienceCXDevSecOpsfederal governmentfederal ITGovconhuman-centered designnuaxis innovationsraza latif

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Mercury Systems to Supply Digital Head-Up Displays for Navy's T-45 Training Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Mercury Systems to Supply Digital Head-Up Displays for Navy’s T-45 Training Aircraft
Silvus to Deliver MANET Antenna Integrated Radio System to Army; Mike Kell Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Silvus to Deliver MANET Antenna Integrated Radio System to Army; Mike Kell Quoted