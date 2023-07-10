in Contract Awards, News

Northrop Receives Space Force Award to Expand Missile Warning Satellite Development Efforts

Image / Northrop Grumman and Ball Aerospace
Northrop Receives Space Force Award to Expand Missile Warning Satellite Development Efforts - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Northrop Grumman will boost risk reduction efforts and increase materials provided for the first phase of the U.S. Space Force’s Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared program under a $42.8 million contract modification.

The Department of Defense said Friday the award brings the contract’s total amount to $1.98 billion and has a performance period through July 31, 2026. 

In May 2020, Northrop received a potential $2.4 billion contract modification from the Space Force to produce the first two polar space vehicles under the OPIR program.

The company was also able to demonstrate a technical approach to integrate Next-Gen OPIR payloads into its Eagle-3 spacecraft as part of a preliminary design review, which concluded in May.

Northrop’s space systems division will conduct work for the new award in Redondo Beach, California.

No funds are being obligated at the time of award.

Written by Kacey Roberts

