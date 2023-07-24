NIST Adds Microsoft’s Jay Lewis to CHIPS for America R&D Team

Jay Lewis, partner for silicon projects at Microsoft, has joined a National Institute of Standards and Technology office responsible for implementing research and development programs funded under the CHIPS for America Act.

Lewis will spearhead program areas within the CHIPS for America Research and Development Office that support the National Semiconductor Technology Center, the agency said Friday.

He will work with an independent, nonprofit entity that will lead NSTC and present CHIPS R&D-sponsored initiatives to government and industry leaders at conferences and forums.

Before joining Microsoft in February 2020, Lewis was deputy director at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s microsystems technology office and oversaw its portfolio of electronics programs.

The materials specialist also spent more than 13 years at RTI International, where his roles included director of emerging electronic technologies.

