in Executive Moves, News

NIST Adds Microsoft’s Jay Lewis to CHIPS for America R&D Team

Jay Lewis / Microsoft
NIST Adds Microsoft's Jay Lewis to CHIPS for America R&D Team - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Jay Lewis, partner for silicon projects at Microsoft, has joined a National Institute of Standards and Technology office responsible for implementing research and development programs funded under the CHIPS for America Act.

Lewis will spearhead program areas within the CHIPS for America Research and Development Office that support the National Semiconductor Technology Center, the agency said Friday.

He will work with an independent, nonprofit entity that will lead NSTC and present CHIPS R&D-sponsored initiatives to government and industry leaders at conferences and forums.

Before joining Microsoft in February 2020, Lewis was deputy director at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s microsystems technology office and oversaw its portfolio of electronics programs.

The materials specialist also spent more than 13 years at RTI International, where his roles included director of emerging electronic technologies.

2023 Microelectronics Forum

ExecutiveBiz will host the 2023 Microelectronics Forum on Tuesday, July 25, at the 2941 Restaurant in Falls Church, Virginia. The event will bring together government and GovCon industry leaders to discuss the future of microelectronics technology. Register here.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

chips for america actCHIPS for America Research and Development OfficeDefense Advanced Research Projects AgencyGovconJay LewismicroelectronicsMicrosoftMicrosystems Technology OfficeNational Semiconductor Technology Centerresearch and developmentRTI Internationalsemiconductor industry

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

General Atomics Equips MQ-9A Drone With Electronic Warfare Pod for USAF Flight Test - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Atomics Equips MQ-9A Drone With Electronic Warfare Pod for USAF Flight Test
Assured Information Security Books $98.5M Air Force AI, Cyber Support Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Assured Information Security Books $98.5M Air Force AI, Cyber Support Contract