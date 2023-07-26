in C4ISR, News

Navy, Northrop Counter-IED Tech Program Reaches ‘Full Operational Capability’ Status

Photo / navsea.navy.mil
Navy, Northrop Counter-IED Tech Program Reaches 'Full Operational Capability' Status - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Navy has declared a Northrop Grumman-built system for protecting assets from radio-controlled bombs to be in the full operational capability phase and reached the program milestone ahead of schedule.

Northrop won a $505 million contract from Naval Sea Systems Command in July 2017 to produce the Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare Increment One Block One system.

NAVSEA said Tuesday the JCREW system has dismounted, mounted and fixed-site variants designed to offer IED protection for soldiers, mobile ground vehicles and facilities or infrastructure.

The Navy has met its inventory requirements after JCREW I1B1 became fully operational.

Other system users include the U.S. Air Force, Australia and New Zealand.

The I1B1 family of systems was developed with an open architecture and a government-owned technical data package.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about C4ISR

full operational capabilityGovconJCREW I1B1Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare Increment 1 Block 1Northrop GrummanProgram Executive Office for Unmanned and Small CombatantsU.S. Navy

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

John Hagan Appointed Strategic Adviser for Deep Water Point Practice - top government contractors - best government contracting event
John Hagan Appointed Strategic Adviser for Deep Water Point Practice
Pentagon Sends Proposed Rule for CMMC Framework to OMB for Review - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Pentagon Sends Proposed Rule for CMMC Framework to OMB for Review