Navy, Northrop Counter-IED Tech Program Reaches ‘Full Operational Capability’ Status

The U.S. Navy has declared a Northrop Grumman-built system for protecting assets from radio-controlled bombs to be in the full operational capability phase and reached the program milestone ahead of schedule.

Northrop won a $505 million contract from Naval Sea Systems Command in July 2017 to produce the Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare Increment One Block One system.

NAVSEA said Tuesday the JCREW system has dismounted, mounted and fixed-site variants designed to offer IED protection for soldiers, mobile ground vehicles and facilities or infrastructure.

The Navy has met its inventory requirements after JCREW I1B1 became fully operational.

Other system users include the U.S. Air Force, Australia and New Zealand.

The I1B1 family of systems was developed with an open architecture and a government-owned technical data package.