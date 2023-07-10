in News, Technology

Microsoft’s Angela Heise: Public Sector Organizations Need Holistic Strategy for Digital Transformation Efforts

Angela Heise/LinkedIn
Microsoft's Angela Heise: Public Sector Organizations Need Holistic Strategy for Digital Transformation Efforts - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Angela Heise, corporate vice president for the worldwide public sector at Microsoft, said public sector organizations looking to pursue digital transformation initiatives should create a holistic, long-term strategy to develop the capacity to implement new processes and technologies and deliver more responsive and personalized services to citizens, Technology Record reported Friday.

Heise called data as the “lifeblood” of digital modernization efforts within the public sector and discussed how analytics could enable organizations to glean insights from data.

For example, these analytics could be used for creating environmental models, forecasting land use or resource planning allocations. We’re seeing an explosion of analytic capability brought to the hyperscale cloud, including AI,” she added.

Heise said organizations should migrate their data to the cloud to leverage next-generation analytics techniques.

“The cloud can offer agility and flexibility, advanced cybersecurity features and access to the latest innovations, including AI, to accelerate digital transformation and the delivery of essential public services,” she noted.

She mentioned the adoption of the i-Sight case management platform on Microsoft Azure for US Government by the State of Michigan Office of Children’s Ombudsman and the company’s efforts to help customers protect their digital ecosystems from cyberattacks.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

AIAnalyticsAngela Heiseartificial intelligencecase managementcitizen servicescloudCybersecuritydigital transformationGovconi-SightMicrosoftMicrosoft Azure for US GovernmentPublic SectorState of Michigan Office of Children’s Ombudsman

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Maxar Opens Early Access to New Geospatial Platform; Dan Jablonsky Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Maxar Opens Early Access to New Geospatial Platform; Dan Jablonsky Quoted
DOE Posts RFI for New Paducah Infrastructure Support Services Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DOE Posts RFI for New Paducah Infrastructure Support Services Contract