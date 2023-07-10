Microsoft’s Angela Heise: Public Sector Organizations Need Holistic Strategy for Digital Transformation Efforts

Angela Heise, corporate vice president for the worldwide public sector at Microsoft, said public sector organizations looking to pursue digital transformation initiatives should create a holistic, long-term strategy to develop the capacity to implement new processes and technologies and deliver more responsive and personalized services to citizens, Technology Record reported Friday.

Heise called data as the “lifeblood” of digital modernization efforts within the public sector and discussed how analytics could enable organizations to glean insights from data.

“For example, these analytics could be used for creating environmental models, forecasting land use or resource planning allocations. We’re seeing an explosion of analytic capability brought to the hyperscale cloud, including AI,” she added.

Heise said organizations should migrate their data to the cloud to leverage next-generation analytics techniques.

“The cloud can offer agility and flexibility, advanced cybersecurity features and access to the latest innovations, including AI, to accelerate digital transformation and the delivery of essential public services,” she noted.

She mentioned the adoption of the i-Sight case management platform on Microsoft Azure for US Government by the State of Michigan Office of Children’s Ombudsman and the company’s efforts to help customers protect their digital ecosystems from cyberattacks.