Microsoft, CISA to Launch Expanded Cloud Logging Capabilities; Jen Easterly Quoted

Microsoft is collaborating with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to offer expanded cloud logging capabilities to federal and commercial customers in September.

The partnership aims to bolster cyberthreat detection and prevention measures by facilitating access to critical security logs identified by CISA, the agency said Wednesday.

CISA Director Jen Easterly remarked that the move is aimed at advancing the industry’s application of Secure by Design principles.

“We will continue to work with all technology manufacturers, including Microsoft, to identify ways to further enhance visibility into their products for all customers,” added Easterly, a Wash100 awardee.

Organizations with basic Microsoft enterprise license previously had to pay additional charges to upgrade certain tools for cyber defense and incident response. The new agreement eliminates such costs for necessary log types.