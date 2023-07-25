Michelle Rodrigues Joins MRIGlobal as Government Business Development VP

Michelle Rodrigues, a federal technology industry executive, has been appointed vice president for government business development at research and development services provider MRIGlobal.

She will become part of the company’s executive leadership team as she oversees business development initiatives for both defense and civil health customers, including the departments of Defense, Agriculture and Health and Human Services, NASA and the National Science Foundation, MRIGlobal said Monday.

“Michelle has a strong history of more than two decades building portfolios with government clients. Her experience growing effective, diverse teams of researchers and business professionals to collaboratively deliver transformative programs will help advance MRIGlobal’s work with our U.S. government partners,” said Ian Colrain, president and CEO of MRIGlobal.

Rodrigues came to MRIGlobal after spending more than two decades at SRI International, where she most recently served as VP of federal business development.

She is an executive member of the Lunar Surface Innovation Consortium at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

Kansas City, Missouri-based MRIGlobal is a not-for-profit organization focused on providing support in the field of clinical research, laboratory management, infectious disease and biological threat agent detection, in vitro diagnostics and global biological engagement for customers in defense and health markets.