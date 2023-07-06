in Contract Awards, News

Metron Books Potential $82M Navy Contract to Develop Joint Mission Planning Tech

Military Command/Shutterstock.com
Metron Books Potential $82M Navy Contract to Develop Joint Mission Planning Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Metron will develop an integrated planning system for joint force missions under a potential 46-month, $81.6 million contract from the U.S. Navy.

Under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, Metron will perform risk reduction work over 10 months and proceed with spiral development efforts if the service branch exercises the three 12-month option periods, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The Navy will obligate $6.5 million on the sole-source award using research, development, test and evaluation funds for fiscal 2023.

Ninety-four percent of the work will occur at the contractor’s facility in Reston, Virginia, and the remaining 6 percent at various locations in Hawaii, California and Japan.

DOD noted the performance period could extend through April 2027 if all 36-month options are exercised.

The Reston, Virginia-based small business is currently providing algorithm research and development services to the Office of Naval Research under a five-year, $7.8 million contract awarded in November last year.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Department of DefenseDODjoint mission planning systemMetronresearch and developmentrisk reductionU.S. Navy

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Executive Mosaic’s Jim Garrettson Presents 2023 Wash100 Award to Peraton's Stu Shea - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Executive Mosaic’s Jim Garrettson Presents 2023 Wash100 Award to Peraton’s Stu Shea
Carahsoft's Tiffany Goddard: Transforming CX Could Enable Public Sector to Build Trust With Customers - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft’s Tiffany Goddard: Transforming CX Could Enable Public Sector to Build Trust With Customers