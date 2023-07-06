Metron Books Potential $82M Navy Contract to Develop Joint Mission Planning Tech

Metron will develop an integrated planning system for joint force missions under a potential 46-month, $81.6 million contract from the U.S. Navy.

Under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, Metron will perform risk reduction work over 10 months and proceed with spiral development efforts if the service branch exercises the three 12-month option periods, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The Navy will obligate $6.5 million on the sole-source award using research, development, test and evaluation funds for fiscal 2023.

Ninety-four percent of the work will occur at the contractor’s facility in Reston, Virginia, and the remaining 6 percent at various locations in Hawaii, California and Japan.

DOD noted the performance period could extend through April 2027 if all 36-month options are exercised.

The Reston, Virginia-based small business is currently providing algorithm research and development services to the Office of Naval Research under a five-year, $7.8 million contract awarded in November last year.