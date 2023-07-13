Mercury Systems to Supply Digital Head-Up Displays for Navy’s T-45 Training Aircraft

Naval Air Systems Command has awarded Mercury Systems a potential five-year, $83 million contract to deliver digital head-up display systems in support of the U.S. Navy’s pilot training efforts.

Mercury Systems said Wednesday it will provide up to 300 HUD1080 high-definition digital display technology for installation aboard the Navy’s T-45 Goshawk training aircraft under the procurement effort.

“The introduction of the HUD1080 expands Mercury’s display technology portfolio and our ability to deliver mission-ready technology and solutions for all aspects of the avionics ecosystem,” said Mitch Stevison, executive vice president at Mercury Systems and president of its mission systems division.

The company also received $45 million for the first production order for the new digital HUD systems, which feature a non-obstructive design enabling pilots to see flight and weapons data in real-time.

T-45 Goshawk jet trainers help the service branch train aviators on flying the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, F-35 Lightning and EA-18G Growler fighter jets as well as the E-2 Hawkeye tactical airborne early warning aircraft.