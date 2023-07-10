Maxar Opens Early Access to New Geospatial Platform; Dan Jablonsky Quoted

Maxar Technologies has released a new platform to select customers in preparation for a full launch later this year.

The Maxar Geospatial Platform will offer its users quick and simple access to advanced earth intelligence and streamline the discovery, purchasing and integration of geospatial data and analytics, the Westminster, Colorado-based company announced on Monday.

“Maxar has been collecting the highest quality Earth Intelligence for more than 20 years, and MGP revolutionizes how customers and the general public can access that premium content to improve their decision-making processes,” said Dan Jablonsky, president and CEO of Maxar and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

He elaborated on the tool, which he said will deliver Maxar’s data to analysts, technical developers and occasional users for mapping, monitoring and analysis in their workflows.

To meet client demands, MGP offers three different applications: MGP Xpress, MGP Pro and MGP APIs. MGP Xpress enables users to explore Maxar’s over 125 petabyte image library and purchase high-resolution satellite imagery, and MGP Pro provides a subscription to secure, on-demand access to the library as well as daily collections, imagery basemaps and additional geospatial data products.

MGP APIs enables clients to integrate application program interfaces, software development kits and plugins to simplify analytic activities or power customer applications with Maxar content. This capability allows users to access the organization’s geospatial data catalog, order any available content and begin analytical workflows in minutes.