Lockheed’s Dry Combat Submersible Achieves Initial Operational Capability

Lockheed Martin obtained initial operational capability declaration from the U.S. Special Operations Command for its Dry Combat Submersible.

The IOC affirms the safety of the vehicle for Special Operations Forces needing to get in and out undetected while the vessel is entirely submerged at sea, Lockheed said Monday.

The Dry Combat Submersible, which was built in Palm Beach, Florida, is equipped with a lock-in and lock-out chamber that eliminates the need for operators and occupants to wear a wetsuit during long-distance undersea missions.

“We look forward to delivering the third DCS and supporting DCS into Full Operating Capacity, filling a critical gap for USSOCOM,” said Jason Crawford, senior program manager for manned combat submersibles at Lockheed Martin.