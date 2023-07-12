in Contract Awards, News

Lockheed Unit Awarded $99M Navy LCS Trainer Modernization Contract

Lockheed Martin‘s rotary and mission systems business has secured a $99 million contract to incorporate survivability and lethality features into the integrated tactical training system for the U.S. Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships.

The Department of Defense said Tuesday contract work includes technical updates to hardware and software, cybersecurity and installation of trainers.

RMS will also design and develop software for deployed LCS ITTs as part of the firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award.

The Navy aims to ensure that devices used to train personnel in LCS operations align with the functionality designed for the Freedom and Independence variants of the warship.

Efforts to modernize the system are projected to conclude in January 2029.

Lockheed leads the industry team responsible for building the Freedom variant, while Austal USA is the prime contractor on Independence variant work.

