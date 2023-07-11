Lockheed Tests Integration of PAC-3 Missile Interceptor With Aegis’ AN/SPY-1 Radar

Lockheed Martin completed a test focused on the integration of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor with the Aegis Weapon System’s AN/SPY-1 Radar.

The missile interceptor was able to communicate with the radar after its radio frequency data link was converted from dual band to tri-band, resulting in an S-band frequency, the company said Monday.

Lockheed is banking on the PAC-3 MSE/Aegis integration to keep up with the growing demands of integrated air and missile defense in maritime warfare. The defense contractor renovated its facility in Camden, Arkansas, and increased production of MSEs to 550 units per year.

“[The completion of the test] is a major step forward to fully integrate PAC-3 MSE into the Aegis Weapon System,” said Tom Copeman, vice president of naval systems at Lockheed’s missiles and fire control business. “A PAC-3 MSE/Aegis integration delivers a hardened defense to maritime fleets on an affordable, rapid timeline.”