in News

Lockheed Adopts National Contract Management Association Standard

Mihail Jershov/Shutterstock.com
Lockheed Adopts National Contract Management Association Standard - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Lockheed Martin has adopted the National Contract Management Association’s standard and body of knowledge, which were endorsed by the U.S. Office of Federal Procurement Policy in January.

The aerospace and defense company is one of the first government services contractors to apply the Contract Management Standard and Contract Management Body of Knowledge, NCMA said Thursday.

On Jan. 19, OFPP issued a memo declaring CMS as the basis for the new Federal Acquisition Certification in Contracting program for professionals, which took effect in February.

CMS guides organizations in the integration of job tasks and skills to streamline processes, communication and efficiency in contract management.

CMBOK, on the other hand, lists and explains the seven core competencies for ensuring the success of such agreements. The reference document identifies leadership, management, guiding principles, pre-award, award, post-award, and learn as the building blocks of contracting.

“By implementing this standard, we enhance our ability to drive collaborative and successful partnerships, while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and compliance,” said Debra Scheider, vice president of corporate contracts at Lockheed.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

contract managementContract Management Body of KnowledgeContract Management StandardDebra ScheiderGovconLockheed MartinNational Contract Management AssociationNCMA

Written by Jamie Bennet

i3 Secures Navy Contract for Electronic Warfare Simulation R&D - top government contractors - best government contracting event
i3 Secures Navy Contract for Electronic Warfare Simulation R&D
General Atomics Unit Demonstrates Unmanned Aircraft Pod for Emergency Comms Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Atomics Unit Demonstrates Unmanned Aircraft Pod for Emergency Comms Support