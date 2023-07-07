Lockheed Adopts National Contract Management Association Standard

Lockheed Martin has adopted the National Contract Management Association’s standard and body of knowledge, which were endorsed by the U.S. Office of Federal Procurement Policy in January.

The aerospace and defense company is one of the first government services contractors to apply the Contract Management Standard and Contract Management Body of Knowledge, NCMA said Thursday.

On Jan. 19, OFPP issued a memo declaring CMS as the basis for the new Federal Acquisition Certification in Contracting program for professionals, which took effect in February.

CMS guides organizations in the integration of job tasks and skills to streamline processes, communication and efficiency in contract management.

CMBOK, on the other hand, lists and explains the seven core competencies for ensuring the success of such agreements. The reference document identifies leadership, management, guiding principles, pre-award, award, post-award, and learn as the building blocks of contracting.

“By implementing this standard, we enhance our ability to drive collaborative and successful partnerships, while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and compliance,” said Debra Scheider, vice president of corporate contracts at Lockheed.