LMI Extends Collaboration With OUSD(P) Under New 4-Year Contract; Jon Baba Quoted

LMI will support high-level meetings, events and publications of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy under a four-year, $7 million contract.

Services will focus on planning and supporting OUSD(P) and Defense Secretary events, developing and providing graphics and travel information, managing audiovisual activity and printing reports and classified trip books, LMI said Wednesday.

“The work involved with this contract is in direct support of the most senior levels of [Department of Defense] leadership,” said Jon Baba, senior vice president of defense market at LMI. “This win is a true testament to our team’s ability to maintain over 15 years of high-level performance and foster valued customer relationships.”

LMI has been delivering services to OUSD(P) since 2007. It employs a team to support key OUSD(P) staff and other DOD stakeholders in their event planning and graphic design activities as well as printing requirements.