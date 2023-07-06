Leidos to Provide Pilot Training Under Army’s HADES Program

The U.S. Army selected Leidos to train pilots who will be part of the High Accuracy Detection, Exploitation System program.

Under the terms of the agreement, Leidos will bring in instructors certified by the Federal Aviation Administration to teach Army aviators to fly Bombardier Global 6000-class business jets, the company said Wednesday.

HADES was introduced by the service branch in April as an integrated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance program to boost sensing capabilities in long-range precision fires during large-scale combat missions.

Leidos will provide flight and ground training curriculum and materials on the Bombardier Global 6000-class aircraft. The curriculum is guided by FAA’s aviator currency and proficiency requirements, as well as its commercial simulator type rating.