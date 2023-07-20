in Contract Awards, News

Leidos Awarded Navy Contract Modification for Medium UUV Development

Leidos has received a $36.3 million contract modification to fabricate, test and deliver four development models of a medium unmanned undersea vehicle and related equipment and data to the U.S. Navy.

The modification exercises an option on a contract awarded by Naval Sea Systems Command in July 2022 in support of the Razorback UUV and Viperfish Maritime Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures UUV programs, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The contractor will perform work in Massachusetts, Washington, Virginia and Rhode Island through April 2026. 

The service is obligating $12 million in research, development, test and evaluation funds for fiscal year 2023.

In August 2022, Leidos partnered with L3Harris Technologies on the Navy’s MUUV development program.

Written by Jane Edwards

