Kirsten Kliphouse Joins Dun & Bradstreet’s Board

Kirsten Kliphouse, a technology industry leader, has been named to the board of directors of business decisioning data and analytics provider Dun & Bradstreet.

She brings to the board decades of leadership experience and information security, data privacy, innovation and technological knowledge, the company said Wednesday.

Kliphouse’s “deep technological expertise and significant leadership experiences at some of the biggest brands in the industry will convey valuable perspective to Dun & Bradstreet’s board,” said William Foley, executive chairman at Dun & Bradstreet.

Kliphouse most recently served as president of Americas at Google Cloud, where she led go-to-market, sales, customer engagement and services and channel organizations.

Her industry career included time as a senior vice president and general manager at Red Hat; CEO and founder of Scaling Ventures; and chief executive at Yardarm Technologies.

She spent 25 years at Microsoft, where she served as corporate VP for services, support and sales.

Aside from Dun & Bradstreet, Kliphouse also sits on the board of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings.