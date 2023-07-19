in Artificial Intelligence, News

Kaus Phaltankar Says Caveonix Employs Proactive Approach to Digital Risk Management Compliance

Kaus Phaltankar / Caveonix
Kaus Phaltankar Says Caveonix Employs Proactive Approach to Digital Risk Management Compliance - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Kaus Phaltankar, CEO and co-founder of Caveonix, said the company is employing a comprehensive, proactive approach to automating risk management compliance in hybrid cloud environments and helping customers keep up with the evolving threat landscape, Cybersecurity Insiders reported.

“The traditional ways of dealing with cybersecurity threats are no longer adequate. We need proactive, continuous, and holistic approaches to deal with this evolving landscape,” said Phaltankar.

Caveonix offers a digital risk management platform that uses artificial intelligence-driven insights and provides over 2,000 built-in customizable security controls to maintain continuous compliance with industry and regulatory frameworks.

“Our platform facilitates a comprehensive and application-centric approach to IT governance, ensuring continuous compliance,” said Phaltankar.

He added that AI-driven insights enable organizations to prioritize remediations based on their potential impact on overall risks.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

artificial intelligencecaveonixCybersecuritydigital transformationGovconKaus Phaltankar

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Samantha Mooney-Outlaw Promoted to Knight Federal Solutions COO - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Samantha Mooney-Outlaw Promoted to Knight Federal Solutions COO
HII, Babcock Launch Collaboration on Naval Nuclear Decommissioning Work - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HII, Babcock Launch Collaboration on Naval Nuclear Decommissioning Work