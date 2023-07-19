Kaus Phaltankar Says Caveonix Employs Proactive Approach to Digital Risk Management Compliance

Kaus Phaltankar, CEO and co-founder of Caveonix, said the company is employing a comprehensive, proactive approach to automating risk management compliance in hybrid cloud environments and helping customers keep up with the evolving threat landscape, Cybersecurity Insiders reported.

“The traditional ways of dealing with cybersecurity threats are no longer adequate. We need proactive, continuous, and holistic approaches to deal with this evolving landscape,” said Phaltankar.

Caveonix offers a digital risk management platform that uses artificial intelligence-driven insights and provides over 2,000 built-in customizable security controls to maintain continuous compliance with industry and regulatory frameworks.

“Our platform facilitates a comprehensive and application-centric approach to IT governance, ensuring continuous compliance,” said Phaltankar.

He added that AI-driven insights enable organizations to prioritize remediations based on their potential impact on overall risks.