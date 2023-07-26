John Hagan Appointed Strategic Adviser for Deep Water Point Practice

John Hagan, a two-decade industry veteran, was named strategic adviser at consulting and advisory firm Deep Water Point & Associates for its transaction advisory services practice.

He will advise Deep Water Point clients on matters related to mergers and acquisitions, proprietary analysis and business development in his new capacity, the company said Tuesday.

Hagan most recently served as managing director and head of the defense and government services practice at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Before that, he led the defense and government services groups at investment banks Raymond James Financial and BB&T Capital Markets/Windsor Group.

Deep Water rebranded in March after acquiring management consulting firm Wolf Den Associates.