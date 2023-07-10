James Epting Joins HII’s Savannah River Site Management Efforts as SVP

James Epting, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, was appointed at HII as senior vice president for National Nuclear Security operations and programs for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, according to a LinkedIn post published Sunday.

He brings to the role nearly four decades of experience overseeing nuclear operations, policy and programs for NNSA and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

Before joining HII, Epting was SVP, deputy vice president and chief business officer of NNSA operations and programs for SRNS at Honeywell.

He previously spent over a decade at Analytic Services Inc., where he served as an analyst, business developer and manager of the international security division manager.

SRNS is a joint partnership between HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division and Fluor that operates the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site in Aiken, South Carolina.