in Contract Awards, News

Jacobs Selected as Prime Consultant for Virginia Rail Infrastructure Modernization Project

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:The_logo_of_Jacobs_Engineering_Group.png
Jacobs Selected as Prime Consultant for Virginia Rail Infrastructure Modernization Project - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Jacobs has booked a pair of contracts to provide consulting and advisory services to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority’s infrastructure improvement program.

The first contract, worth potentially $10 million per year, has one base year along with a three-year renewal option and supports the Transforming Rail in Virginia initiative, Jacobs said Thursday.

The second contract has an estimated annual value of $10 million and includes an option to continue services for the program for an additional four-year period.

Dallas-based Jacobs will perform general engineering and planning work to help VPRA expand intercity Amtrak rail services in the state and build the Virginia Railway Express system.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Amtrakconsulting servicesGovconjacobsTransforming Rail in VirginiaVirginia Passenger Rail AuthorityVPRA

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Paperless Innovations' Actus on AWS Obtains StateRAMP Authorization; Mike Tocci Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Paperless Innovations’ Actus on AWS Obtains StateRAMP Authorization; Mike Tocci Quoted
Fairwinds Taps Comtech to Deliver Troposcatter Communications Terminals to Army - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Fairwinds Taps Comtech to Deliver Troposcatter Communications Terminals to Army