Jacobs Selected as Prime Consultant for Virginia Rail Infrastructure Modernization Project

Jacobs has booked a pair of contracts to provide consulting and advisory services to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority’s infrastructure improvement program.

The first contract, worth potentially $10 million per year, has one base year along with a three-year renewal option and supports the Transforming Rail in Virginia initiative, Jacobs said Thursday.

The second contract has an estimated annual value of $10 million and includes an option to continue services for the program for an additional four-year period.

Dallas-based Jacobs will perform general engineering and planning work to help VPRA expand intercity Amtrak rail services in the state and build the Virginia Railway Express system.