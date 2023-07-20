in Financial Reports, News

IT Company eTelligent Group Receives IMB Partners Investment

"Monitor Binary", by geralt, https://pixabay.com/illustrations/monitor-binary-binary-system-1307227/, licensed under CC0
IT Company eTelligent Group Receives IMB Partners Investment - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Private equity firm IMB Partners has invested an undisclosed amount in eTelligent Group as the information technology services provider aims to scale its organizational infrastructure and explore growth opportunities.

Leesburg, Virginia-based eTel said it serves as a prime contractor on the Internal Revenue Service’s Information Technology Program Management Support Services blanket purchase agreement.

IRS named eTel among the nine awardees on the agency’s five-year, $1 billion IT-EPMSS procurement vehicle in 2019.

Norman Yu, director at IMB Partners, said the company sees an opportunity to help grow and diversify eTel’s work in the government contracting sector.

With the investment, eTel seeks to expand its customer base by exploring potential acquisitions.

IMB Partners is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and is eyeing GovCon companies that earn revenue in the $10 million-to-$250 million range.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Financial Reports

etelligent groupGovconIMB PartnersInternal Revenue ServiceinvestmentIT-EPMSS BPA

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

LMI Extends Collaboration With OUSD(P) Under New 4-Year Contract; Jon Baba Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
LMI Extends Collaboration With OUSD(P) Under New 4-Year Contract; Jon Baba Quoted
Splunk's Bill Rowan on Varying Zero Trust Strategy Implementation at Agencies - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Splunk’s Bill Rowan on Varying Zero Trust Strategy Implementation at Agencies