Ingalls Information Security Consolidates Professional Services, Government Offerings Into Consulting Department

Ingalls Information Security has consolidated its professional services and government programs divisions into a new business department that offers consulting and risk management advisory services to government and commercial customers.

The consulting department will provide expertise in cyber risk assessment, regulatory compliance, information security policy development, social engineering, security awareness training and penetration testing, the Woodworth, Louisiana-headquartered company said Wednesday.

The newly launched division will also manage Ingalls’ Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification assessment and readiness services and the Cybersecurity Assurance Readiness Prepare software offering.

“The merger will strengthen the team’s ability to deliver consistent results and ensure a seamless client experience. This strategic move will enhance service delivery and long-term sustainability,” said Brandi Pickett, director of consulting at Ingalls.

Established in 2010, Ingalls employs technology specialists that offer managed extended detection and response, incident response and professional services to defense, civilian and commercial clients.