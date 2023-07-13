in Contract Awards, News

IBM Lands Spot on IRS’ $2.6B Enterprise Development Operations Services Contract

IBM has won one of four spots on the Internal Revenue Services’ seven-year, $2.6 billion information technology modernization contract vehicle.

The company said Wednesday that it will be part of the IRS Enterprise Development Operations Services program, which will involve upgrades in cybersecurity, taxpayer service platforms, advanced analytics and other IT systems.

EDOS was introduced in March 2021 when IRS launched a request for information from interested vendors that could help the agency achieve its tech revamp plan. The program was divided into the development, modernization and enhancement phase, and the operations and maintenance phase.

“The IRS is arguably one of the federal agencies with the most direct and crucial touch points with the American public, and IBM is honored to continue helping its team provide the modern, efficient digital experience that taxpayers expect and deserve,” said Susan Wedge, managing partner of IBM Consulting’s U.S. public and federal market segment.

Written by Jamie Bennet

