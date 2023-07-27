IBM Gets DOD Accreditation for Embedded Microelectronics Security Services

IBM has obtained accreditation from a Department of Defense organization to deliver embedded security services tailored to a U.S.-based advanced microelectronics producer.

The company said Wednesday the Defense Microelectronics Activity issued the Trusted Supplier accreditation to IBM Consulting’s security services, which work to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in the microelectronics supply chain.

The security services from IBM Consulting secured the James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award in 2022.

Susan Wedge, managing partner for the U.S. public and federal market at IBM Consulting, said the accreditation seeks to demonstrate the company’s commitment to continuous innovation when it comes to delivering security services that help protect the domestic supply of microelectronics for defense applications.

“This accreditation expands DoD access by adding an advanced ASIC technology node for defense and aerospace applications,” said DMEA Director Nicholas Martin.