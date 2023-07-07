i3 Secures Navy Contract for Electronic Warfare Simulation R&D

Integration, Innovation Inc. has closed a $24.5 million deal with the U.S. Navy to provide research and development services in support of the Naval Research Laboratory over a five-year period.

The Department of Defense said Wednesday i3 will assist the lab’s R&D activities focused on tactical electronic warfare simulation.

TEW Division develops EW support measures and countermeasures as well as enhances systems through research, simulations and analysis.

i3 will provide services under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract through July 2028. A $9.8 million cost-plus-fixed-fee task order was concurrently awarded for the work at NRL.

An initial $225,000 from the service branch’s fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds were obligated at the time of the award.