HPE Secures DOD Contract for High Performance Computing Modernization Efforts

A U.S. Army research and development center has tapped Hewlett Packard Enterprise to help the Department of Defense modernize the high performance computing capabilities of its laboratories.

HPE was awarded a $26.5 million firm-fixed-price contract from the Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research and Development Center for HPC Modernization Program support over a 70-month performance period, DOD said Wednesday.

The contractor was obligated the full contract amount from the service branch’s fiscal 2023 other procurement funds and will conduct work at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi until May 10, 2029.

The HPCMP is a DOD initiative launched in 1992 to advance research, development, test and evaluation of supercomputing capabilities in support of defense objectives. It has three components: DOD Supercomputing Resource Center, Networking and Software Applications Support.

Written by Christine Thropp

